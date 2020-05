"Estamos hartos", nueva noche de disturbios por racismo EEUU

Georgia's governor declares a state of emergency to activate the state National Guard as violence flares in Atlanta and in dozens of cities nationwide following the death in Minnesota of George Floyd.

US cities assess protest damage, await another day of unrest

Young men play to the presence of TV crews early Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, as they pass by a shattered display window at the downtown Macy's store in Chicago, after a night of unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.