Texas: 2 muertos en tiroteo en club en San Antonio

Police: 2 dead in Texas club shooting, suspect arrested In this image made from video provided by KSAT, San Antonio police officers work the scene of a deadly shooting at the Ventura, a music venue in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Texas authorities says at least a few people were killed and several others were injured following the shooting during the concert inside the club.

Police: 2 dead in Texas club shooting, suspect arrested In this image made from video provided by KSAT, San Antonio police officers work near the scene of a deadly shooting at the Ventura, a music venue in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Texas authorities says at least a few people were killed and several others were injured following the shooting during the concert inside the club.