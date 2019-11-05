Perspectiva histórica

Empezando con “No quiero que se trate de mí, se trata de mi padre y mi abuelo”, Harry McNair decidió la semana pasada hablar sobre todo el tema de Fronton Street y McNair Family Drive en su oficina en la misma calle.

La Comisión de la Ciudad de Brownsville votará en la reunión de esta tarde de nuevo para cambiar McNair Family Drive a East Fronton Street. La reunión comienza a las 5 p.m. en el Ayuntamiento, 1001 E. Elizabeth St.

Rodeado de fotos de su familia y cientos de libros que iban desde Donald Trump hasta Mexican Food, McNair, un ex comisionado de la ciudad de Brownsville, se sentó en su oficina histórica detrás de un escritorio cubierto con un mapa de los Estados Unidos. En el lado izquierdo, se exhibían con orgullo las banderas de Texas y Estados Unidos.

“Fronton no significa nada ... Eres hispano, ¿qué significa Fronton para ti?”, Preguntó McNair.

Continuando sobre cómo no hay información oficial acerca de por qué la calle se llamó realmente “Fronton” y lo que realmente significa, McNair dijo que lo que ha hecho que la calle sea histórica son las empresas que se han ubicado en esa misma calle durante casi 100 años.

“La gente me dijo que (Fronton) es un juego en España, otras personas dijeron que es la abreviatura de Frontera y uno de los últimos que he escuchado que está en inglés” Front-on “se enfrenta a algo. Por lo tanto, no tiene sentido, no tiene vínculos con nada histórico.

Fronton Street no es histórico, lo que sí es histórico son las empresas, los negocios y lo que ocurrió en la calle. Podemos relacionarnos con eso porque mis antepasados vinieron aquí y comenzaron un negocio en 1920”, recordó McNair.

“Entonces, todos estos novatos, los recién llegados, van pasando, ‘He vivido aquí 10 años, 20 años, 15 años y entiendo todo eso, el cambio es difícil de aceptar para la gente”.

La empresa McNair Clothing Manufacturing Company, se formó en 1920 por Philip Kitching McNair en “solo” un lote de 50 pies por 90 pies; la compañía ahora posee 34 lotes en esa calle, aludía McNair.

McNair agregó que el proceso para cambiar el nombre de la calle de Fronton a McNair Family Drive comenzó sin que él lo supiera, por un amigo de la familia. No sabía acerca de la situación hasta que recibió una carta de la ciudad en su correo sobre el cambio propuesto al nombre de la calle.

“De repente, estamos recibiendo atención porque un nombre cambia y empiezo con esto: ¿Quién no estaría orgulloso de que un individuo se encargó de decir ‘sabes qué? Creo que tu familia merece ser reconocida. ¿Quién no querría eso? Por supuesto que querrías eso, cualquiera. ¿Mi padre y mi abuelo se lo merecen? absolutamente, sin duda en mi mente, se lo merecen”, recalcó McNair.

“Peopletoldme(Fronton) is a game in Spain, other people said it is short for Fronteraandoneofthelatest ones I’ve heard it’s in English ‘Front-on’ it fronts on something. So,ithasnomeaning,it has no ties to anything historic. Fronton Street is not historic, what is historic are the companies, the businesses and what occurred on the street. We can relate to that because my forefathers camehereandstartedabusiness in 1920,” McNair said. “So, all these newbies, the newcomers,they’regoingby ‘I’ve lived here 10 years, 20 years, 15 years and I get all that, change is hard for people to accept.”

The McNair Clothing Manufacturing Company was formed in 1920 by Philip Kitching McNair on “just” one 50-foot by 90-foot lot; the company now owns 34 lots on that street, McNair said.

McNair said the process to change the name of the street from Fronton to McNair Family Drive started unbeknownst to him by a family friend. He didn’t know about the situation until he received a letter from the city in his mail on the proposed street name change. “All of a sudden, we are getting attention because a namechangeandIstartwith this: who wouldn’t be proud that one individual took it upon himself to say ‘you know what? I think your family deserves to be recognized.’ Who wouldn’t want that? Of course you would want that, anybody. Do my father and grandfather deserve it? Absolutely, without a doubt in my mind they deserve it.” McNair said.

Enrique Melguizo, the person who initiated the street renaming, said he thought it was a nice thing to do for a family that has been on the same street for almost 100 years. He added that the buildings owned by McNair are well-kept while the other ones have not been maintained. McNair Family Drive was officially adopted on May 21, 2019 by the City Commission and an attempt by residents of the street to persuade elected officials to reverse the change was unsuccessfully made in an Aug. 6 meeting. Residents looking to rename the street are now using a new policy that was implemented for street renaming procedures back inJuly.Underthenewpolicy, an application for street renaminghastobesignedby no less than 75 percent of all owners abutting the subject city street or a duly authorized officer or attorney representing a governmental subdivision, agency or department.

McNair said under the new policy one lot equals one vote, giving him a total of 34 votes for all the lots he owns. He added those looking to rename the street back to Fronton are “interpreting the legislative intent of the street policy to fit their numbers” bycountingoneowner, one vote.

The commission voted on Oct. 15 to table an item that would decide if the McNair Family Drive will be renamed back to East Fronton Street.

“We’veemployedgenerations of people, there’s probably notamonththatgoesby that I don’t run into somebody at a grocery store, the bank, the post office, the pharmacies, that they hear my name and say ‘oh, you’re McNair? My mother used to work for your father, my father worked for your grandfather’ and you know? I’ve never heard, not one person ever speak ill about my father of my grandfather,” McNair said.