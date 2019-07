Martino y México reinan en la CONCACAF

APTOPIX Gold Cup Final Soccer Mexico players celebrate with the trophy after Mexico defeated United States 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match in Chicago, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Gold Cup Final Soccer Mexico players celebrate with the trophy after Mexico defeated United States 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match in Chicago, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Gold Cup Final Soccer Mexico's goalie Guillermo Ochoa holds up the Golden Glove trophy after Mexico defeated United States 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Gold Cup Final Soccer Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino calls to his team during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match against United States in Chicago, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Mexico won 1-0. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Gold Cup Final Soccer A Mexico fan attends the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match between United States and Mexico at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Gold Cup Final Soccer A soccer fan attends the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match between United States and Mexico at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Gold Cup Final Soccer A Mexico fan cheers before the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match between United States and Mexico at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Gold Cup Final Soccer Mexico fans attend the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match between United States and Mexico at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)